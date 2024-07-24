Timberwolves' 5-game preseason schedule features 4 intriguing venues
The 2024-25 Minnesota Timberwolves preseason schedule has been released and it'll feature some marquee games at numerous intriguing destinations.
Date
Opponent
Location
Time (CT)
Oct. 4
Los Angeles Lakers
Palm Springs, CA
9:30 p.m.
Oct. 11
Philadephia 76ers
Des Moines, IA
6 p.m.
Oct. 13
New York Knicks
New York, NY
6 p.m.
Oct. 16
Chicago Bulls
Chicago, IL.
7 p.m.
Oct. 18
Denver Nuggets
Minneapolis MN
7 p.m.
The game against the Lakers will be at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, which is home to a minor league hockey team and has a capacity of 11,000 fans. The 76ers matchup will be played at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, while the Knicks and Bulls games will be played at historic Madison Square Garden and United Center, respectively.
The lone true home game will be against the Nuggets at Target Center.
The preseason will once again feature Minnesota's two first-round picks, point guard Rob Dillingham and wing Terrence Shannon Jr. Both will be attempting to carve our roles in Minnesota's regular season rotation, as will the likes of Josh Minott, Leonard Miller and Luka Garza.