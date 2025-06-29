Timberwolves add Belfast native to Summer League roster
The College of Charleston confirmed on Friday with a post on X that their former point guard CJ Fulton will be joining the Timberwolves Summer League roster. Hailing from Belfast, Northern Ireland, Fulton played he final two seasons of college basketball with the Cougars.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Fulton was one of the best facilitators in college basketball last season, averaging 7.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists on 42.6/37.7/83.7 shooting splits with only 1.3 turnovers per game.
Related: Timberwolves reveal schedule, TV channel for first 4 summer league games
Fulton played his first two seasons of college basketball at Lafayette University before transferring to Charleston for his last two. At 22 years old, Fulton will look to join Pat Burke as only the second Irish-born player to play in an NBA game.
Minnesota will open Summer League play on Thursday, July 10 against the Pelicans. Their official roster will be announced at a later date.