Timberwolves announce official 16-player Summer League roster
Headlined by first-round picks Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr., the Timberwolves announced their full 16-player NBA 2K25 Summer League roster on Sunday.
Full 16-player roster
- Josh Minott
- Leonard Miller
- Dillingham
- Shannon
- Jaylen Clark
- Daishen Nix
- Jesse Edwards
- Tyler Wahl
- Gabe Kalscheur
- James Bishop IV
- Javonte Cook
- Nojel Eastern
- Nadir Hifi
- Jaedon LeDee
- Joe Wieskamp
- Kok Yat
Minnesota will have six players on its team currently signed to fully guaranteed contracts for the 2024-25 NBA season — first-round rookies Dillingham and Shannon, third-year pro Josh Minott, talented forward Leonard Miller and two-way contract players Jaylen Clark and Jesse Edwards.
Other notable players include former Minnesota high school standouts Tyler Wahl (Lakeville North) and Gabe Kalscheur (DeLaSalle). Daishen Nix, a 22-year-old guard, is also on the roster after playing last season on a two-way contract with the franchise, but he currently does not have a guaranteed deal in place for the regular season.
The Timberwolves will begin their 2024 Summer League campaign on July 12, taking on the New Orleans Pelicans at 4 p.m. CT. They will have three more guaranteed games this month before a single-elimination tournament to round out the event.