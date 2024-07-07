All Timberwolves

Timberwolves announce official 16-player Summer League roster

Minnesota will begin its Summer League journey on July 12.

Tony Liebert

Jul 16, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Josh Minott (7) during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavillion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Headlined by first-round picks Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr., the Timberwolves announced their full 16-player NBA 2K25 Summer League roster on Sunday.

Full 16-player roster

  • Josh Minott
  • Leonard Miller
  • Dillingham
  • Shannon
  • Jaylen Clark
  • Daishen Nix
  • Jesse Edwards
  • Tyler Wahl
  • Gabe Kalscheur
  • James Bishop IV
  • Javonte Cook
  • Nojel Eastern
  • Nadir Hifi
  • Jaedon LeDee
  • Joe Wieskamp
  • Kok Yat

Minnesota will have six players on its team currently signed to fully guaranteed contracts for the 2024-25 NBA season — first-round rookies Dillingham and Shannon, third-year pro Josh Minott, talented forward Leonard Miller and two-way contract players Jaylen Clark and Jesse Edwards.

Other notable players include former Minnesota high school standouts Tyler Wahl (Lakeville North) and Gabe Kalscheur (DeLaSalle). Daishen Nix, a 22-year-old guard, is also on the roster after playing last season on a two-way contract with the franchise, but he currently does not have a guaranteed deal in place for the regular season.

The Timberwolves will begin their 2024 Summer League campaign on July 12, taking on the New Orleans Pelicans at 4 p.m. CT. They will have three more guaranteed games this month before a single-elimination tournament to round out the event.

