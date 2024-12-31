Timberwolves are potential suitors for a former first-round guard
Former first-round pick Lonnie Walker IV is having some success in the EuroLeague this season, averaging 14.7 points per game with Zalgiris Kaunas. If he opts to return to the NBA, the Timberwolves could be a potential suitor, according to insider Marc Stein.
Still only 26 years old, Walker surprisingly did not stick on an NBA team this season after averaging 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game on 42.3/38.4/76.3 shooting splits last season with the Brooklyn Nets. He did join the Celtics for the preseason, but after getting released he went overseas to the EuroLeague.
Walker is having some success with his Lithuanian club and can be bought out of his contract by any NBA team until Feb. 18, according to Stein's post on X. The 76ers, Heat, Nuggets and Celtics are other teams reportedly interested.
After the Wolves waived veteran guard P.J. Dozier last week, they do have an open roster spot to add a player like Walker. Listed at 6-foot-4, 204 pounds, his best season came in 2021-22 with the Spurs, where he averaged 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Walker has played in 322 regular season games with the Spurs, Lakers, and Nets, starting 88 of them. He was the 18th overall pick out of Miami in 2018.
Walker would possibly be the 11th or even 12th man in Minnesota's rotation, so there's a good chance that he might look elsewhere for a bigger opportunity. Adding him to the roster would give the Wolves another veteran wing who can shoot and defend at a high level.