Timberwolves are potential suitors for a former first-round guard

Lonnie Walker IV is drawing NBA interest and can be bought out of his Žalgiris contract in the EuroLeague by any NBA team until Feb. 18.



Potential suitors said to include Sixers, Wolves, Heat, Nuggets and Celtics. Walker went to camp with Boston.



