Timberwolves assign Leonard Miller to G League affiliate in Iowa
The Wolves assigned second-year forward Leonard Miller to the team's G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, on Friday.
Miller, 20, whom the Wolves drafted No. 33 overall in the second round of the 2023 NBA draft, was recalled from Iowa on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's game against the Toronto Raptors. He hasn't played a game with Minnesota this season. In six games with Iowa this year, Miller is averaging 25 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
Miller played in 17 NBA games last season, averaging 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in mostly garbage-time minutes.
Miller, as well as Daishen Nix, joined the Timberwolves a day after the team assigned rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. to Iowa. That marked Shannon's first stint in Iowa, and in his first game with the Iowa Wolves, Shannon had 34 points, six rebounds and six assists in a 140-122 victory over the Motor City Cruise on Wednesday. A notable Iowa debut for the rookie.
Shannon, 24, has seen action in four games for the Timberwolves, also in end-of-game minutes.
Shannon was selected with the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of this year's NBA draft.