Timberwolves assistant coach will reportedly join Spurs staff
It looks like Minnesota will be losing an assistant coach this offseason.
In this story:
The San Antonio Spurs and new head coach Mitch Johnson are expected to add current Wolves assistant coach Corliss Williamson to their staff next season, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.
Williamson played in the NBA for more than 10 seasons between the late '90s and early 2000s. He quickly transitioned into coaching, and he's been on Chris Finch's staff for the last two seasons after a multitude of roles elsewhere.
Wolves insider Jon Krawczynski called Williamson an "important voice" on the Wolves staff.
There have been no reports or rumors on how Finch and Minnesota intend to replace his role.
Wolves news, rumors and analysis
