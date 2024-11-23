Timberwolves bring Terrence Shannon Jr. back up from G League
Terrence Shannon Jr. is back with the Timberwolves.
The Timberwolves recalled Shannon from their G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, on Saturday, just four days after sending him down. Shannon, a first-round pick in this year's NBA draft, played in two games for Iowa, scoring 34 points in his debut on Wednesday and 32 more points in Iowa's 121-112 victory over the Grand Rapids Gold Friday night. That's an average of 33 points per game, and Shannon also averaged 4.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds across the two games in Iowa.
The move to bring Shannon back to the Timberwolves comes a day after Minnesota sent forward Leonard Miller down to Iowa just days after recalling him. Shannon hasn't seen many minutes for the Timberwolves this season, but is a promising rookie who at 24 years old can likely provide value for the team sooner rather than later.
The Timberwolves return to action Sunday afternoon when they visit the Boston Celtics for a 2:30 p.m. tipoff.