Timberwolves call up Jaylen Clark after 32-point performance in Iowa
The Minnesota Timberwolves transferred guard Jaylen Clark from the G League Iowa Wolves on Sunday.
The move comes a day after Clark scored a game-high 32 points and had seven rebounds, five steals and a pair of assists in a 136-130 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors on Saturday. Overall, Clark has played 20 games for Iowa in the G League this season overall, averaging 13.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Clark is also averaging 2.7 steals per game.
The Wolves selected Clark, 23, with the No. 53 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NBA draft. Clark signed a two-way contract with Minnesota that summer and has been called up earlier this season but hasn't played in an NBA game.
Minnesota hosts the Los Angeles Clippers at Target Center Monday night for a 7 p.m. tipoff.