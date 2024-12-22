Timberwolves call up Leonard Miller from G League
The Minnesota Timberwolves recalled forward Leonard Miller from the Iowa Wolves, their G League affiliate, on Sunday. Additionally, the Timberwolves transferred guards Daishen Nix and Jaylen Clark and center Jesse Edwards from Iowa.
Miller, whom Minnesota selected with the No. 33 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NBA draft, has played 16 games with Iowa this season and is averaging 24.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. Miller scored a game-high 34 points and snagged seven rebounds in a 117-104 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce Saturday night, his most recent game with Iowa. It was Miller's third 30-point performance in the G League this season for the Wolves.
Miller has been up and down between Minnesota and Iowa frequently this season. He hasn't seen much action while with the Timberwolves, but he's played in 17 games, averaging 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in 3.1 minutes per game.
Nix, Clark and Edwards are all on two-way contracts and have recently been playing with Iowa.
The Timberwolves return to action Monday night when they visit the Atlanta Hawks for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.