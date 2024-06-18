Timberwolves given third-best odds to win 2025 NBA title
The Boston Celtics have officially been crowned 2023-24 NBA champions and they have the best odds to win it all again next season – and the Timberwolves have the third-best championship odds in 2024-25.
According to ESPNBet, the Celtics (+280) have the best odds to win the 2024-25 title, followed by the Nuggets (+650) and the Timberwolves at +800. The Mavericks, Bucks and Thunder are all tied for the fourth-best odds at +1000.
The NBA offseason always has its twists and turns, but most experts expect the Timberwolves to be one of the best teams in the league once again next season. Boston, Denver and Minnesota will all likely look like similar teams in 2024-25 barring unexpected changes – like Minnesota dealing Karl-Anthony Towns – so we could see a lot of the same teams making deep runs into the postseason.