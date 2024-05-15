Timberwolves 'hopeful' Mike Conley Jr. can play in Game 6
After missing Game 5 due to a sore right Achilles, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch is "hopeful" that Mike Conley Jr. will return to the lineup in Game 6 on Thursday night.
The Wolves missed Conley's facilitating prowess in Game 5. Anthony Edwards focused more on getting everyone involved, with a team-high nine assists, but it clearly took away from his scoring acumen as Denver was able to swarm him and limit him to 15 shot attempts.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker replaced Conley in the starting lineup and finished with 14 points and five assists in 39 minutes. Monte Morris played a postseason-high 12 minutes off the bench, adding six points and three assists.
Conley has led the Timberwolves with 7.0 assists per game this postseason. Getting his veteran leadership and point guard play back for Game 6 would go a long way in helping Minnesota avoid elimation and force a Game 7 Sunday in Denver.