Timberwolves host draft workout with Gophers' Cam Christie
The Timberwolves hosted former Gophers guard Cam Christie for a pre-draft workout on Sunday.
Christie was a standout freshman for the U last season, averaging 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He played in 33 games and made 26 starts, quickly moving up the ranks.
In late May, Christie decided he will remain in the NBA draft, forgoing his remaining college eligibility.
Christie initially maintained his college eligibility while exploring the draft process, eventually entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal on the day of the deadline. But now Christie is committed to finding an NBA opportunity, and it appears he'll soon achieve that goal.
A recent NBA mock draft from Bleacher Report predicts that Christie will be selected No. 35 overall in the second round by the San Antonio Spurs. He's projected to go in that range in most mock drafts.
The Timberwolves have the No. 27 overall pick in the first round and the No. 37 overall pick in the second round of this year's draft, the latter of which is right in the range Christie is expected to go.
The Timberwolves also hosted Branden Carlson (Utah), Nikola Djurisic (Serbia), Oso Ighodaro (Marquette), Dillon Jones (Weber State) and Tristen Newton (Connecticut) for draft visits Sunday.