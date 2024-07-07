Timberwolves' Joe Ingles named to Australian National Team
New Timberwolves forward Joe Ingles was named to the Australian National Team on Saturday for the upcoming Paris Olympics that run from July 26-Aug. 11. It will be Ingles' fifth Olympics.
Ingles, 36, is a native of Adelaide, Australia, and has competed on Australia's national team since 2008. He's just the second Timberwolves player to ever play for the Australian National Team, joining Luc Longley, who competed for the Aussies in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.
Ingles most recently competed for Australia at the 2023 World Cup, averaging 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for the team, which qualified for the Olympics there.
Ingles' deal with the Timberwolves became official on Saturday, and it was announced that he would wear No. 7 for Minnesota this season. Ingles is a 10-year NBA veteran who's averaged 8.1 points, 3.0 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game while shooting 45% from the field and 41% from 3 in his career.