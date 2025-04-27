Timberwolves-Lakers Game 4: Officials, injury reports and TV info
Josh Tiven will head the officiating crew Sunday for Game 4 of a first-round Western Conference playoff series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers at Target Center in Minneapolis. The Wolves lead the series 2-1.
Tiven will serve as the crew chief for the game, with Mitchell Ervin as the other referee and Sean Corbin as the umpire. Jacyn Goble is the alternate official for the game. Ed Malloy and Gediminas Petraitis have the replay center on Sunday.
The Wolves and Lakers both remain nearly at full strength for the game. The Lakers have ruled out only Maxi Kleber (foot), who was acquired in the Luka Doncic trade but yet to make his Lakers debut as he recovers from surgery. Kleber has been practicing with L.A. and appears to be getting closer, but he has missed the previous three games in the series.
Minnesota, meanwhile, has ruled out Rob Dillingham (ankle), who tweaked his ankle during the team's "stay in shape" league. The rookie point guard has also missed the first three games of the series.
The Wolves will be looking to extend their series lead to a commanding 3-1 advantage on Sunday before the series shifts back to Los Angeles for Game 5 Wednesday. Sunday's game, scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. CT tipoff, will be televised on ABC.