Timberwolves over/under win total revealed for 2025-26 season

Minnesota has the seventh-highest win total heading into next season.

Tony Liebert

May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA;Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Over/under win totals have been released for the 2025-26 NBA season, and the Timberwolves' is set at 50.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook. That is the seventh-highest win total in the league.

The six teams with a higher win total than the Timberwolves include the Thunder (62.5), Cavaliers (55.5), Rockets (55.5), Nuggets (53.5), Knicks( (51.5), and Magic (51.5).

After last year's blockbuster Karl-Anthony Towns trade before the season, the Timberwolves started a bit slow, but still finished the regular season with a 49-33 record. They'll return their main core of players, with Nickeil Alexander-Walker as the only notable departure, so a 50.5-win total seems like a fair prediction.

In the 36-year history of the Timberwolves, they've reached 51 wins three times. They went 51-31 in 2002-03; 58-24 in 2003-04; and 56-26 in 2023-24. Back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances have completely altered expectations, but it shows we're truly in a new era of Wolves basketball.

Minnesota has the pieces to make another deep postseason run, and the experts seem to agree.

