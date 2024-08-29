Timberwolves president Tim Connelly won't say if Rudy Gobert had surgery
Blah
Did Rudy Gobert have surgery on his finger during the Olympics?
KSTP-TV's Darren Wolfson asked him point blank during Connelly's walk-around the Minnesota State Fair this week and the Timberwolves president of basketball operations didn't offer a clear answer.
"I think Rudy's good. Rudy had a finger injury but I think he's good to go," Connelly said. When Wolfson pressed, Connelly added: "I barely graduated my liberal arts college so I would be remiss to pretend I know exactly what happened, but he's all good."
A French magazine posted a photo of Gobert in a hospital room with his left hand heavily bandaged, saying the four-time and reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year suffered an injury that required a "several stitches."
Gobert wound up playing only three minutes off the bench in France's quarterfinal win over Canada at the Olympics. His head coach wound up saying he didn't play much because of matchups whereas it was first reported that the finger issue, which some said was a "surgery," limited his ability to get on the court.
Either way, it doesn't sound like an issue the Timberwolves need to worry about entering training camp next month.
Other notes from the chat
— Connelly told Wolfson he wants Gobert to remain in Minnesota for a "long time," though it's unclear if extension talks are happening. Gobert has a $46.6 million player option in 2025-26 before he's eligible for free agency in the summer of 2026.
— Connelly expects rookie Rob Dillingham and PJ Dozier to be the backup point guards to starter Mike Conley. "We think both guys are more than capable but they're going to have to earn it," he said.