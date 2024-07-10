Timberwolves promote Matt Lloyd to general manager under Tim Connelly
The Timberwolves have promoted Matt Lloyd from senior vice president of basketball operations to general manager, the team announced Wednesday.
Lloyd has been with the franchise for the past two seasons. He has had a long basketball journey, beginning in 1994 as a game-day and special projects employee in the video room for the Bulls. After 13 years in Chicago, he spent 10 years in Orlando in multiple front-office roles.
Minnesota's President of Basketball Operations, Tim Connelly, is the team's final decision-maker, but Lloyd's promotion means he will remain a staple alongside fellow front office executive Dell Demps.
Lloyd was reportedly a finalist for the Charlotte Hornets' president of basketball operations job earlier this offseason, but the Timberwolves have locked him up to maintain continuity in the front office.