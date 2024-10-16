Timberwolves release full broadcast schedule for 2024-25 regular season
We are less than a week away from the Timberwolves tipping off their highly-anticipated 2024-25 regular season, and the team has announced how fans will be able to watch all 82 games on TV.
The first of 73 regular season games on Bally Sports North will be on Thursday, Oct. 24, when Minnesota travels to Sacramento the face the Kings. 11 of the 73 will be broadcast on Bally Sports North Extra.
The Timberwolves will have 25 nationally televised games, including the opener on Tuesday night against the Lakers. Eight will be shown on TNT, eight on ESPN, two on ABC, and seven on NBATV. Only nine of those games will be exclusively on national TV, while the other 16 will also have the local broadcast option.
Despite play-by-play announcer Michael Grady being added to ESPN's rotation of national broadcasters, he's returning to BSN alongside color analyst Jim Petersen for their third season together and Petersen's 27th overall.
Longtime radio play-by-play announcer Alan Horton returns for his 18th season, as KFAN and iHeartMedia Minneapolis continues as the team’s flagship on the radio for the second straight season.