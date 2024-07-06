Timberwolves reveal compensation for draft-night trade with Pistons
The Timberwolves announced on Saturday that they acquired a future second-round pick and cash considerations in the NBA draft-night trade that sent Wendell Moore Jr. and the No. 37 overall pick in the 2024 draft to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for the No. 53 overall selection.
The trade had not been fully finalized and reports had not revealed the additional compensation, though it was expected the Timberwolves would receive cash in return. The Wolves later traded the No. 53 pick to the Memphis Grizzlies in another trade in which the compensation was unclear.
It appears as though the trade of the No. 53 overall pick —Connecticut's Cam Spencer — to Memphis was worked into the Timberwolves-Pistons deal as the draft-night trade that sent Moore to the Pistons was a four-team trade between the Timberwolves, Pistons, Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors.