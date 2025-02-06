Timberwolves-Rockets Feb. 21 showdown moved to national TV, start time changed
The Timberwolves' Feb. 21 game against the Rockets on the road will be broadcast on national TV on ESPN. The originally scheduled 7 p.m. CT start time has also been moved back to 8:30 p.m. CT.
Just as the Timberwolves are preparing to host the Rockets on Thursday, their fourth and final matchup of the regular season has been changed. The traditional local broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network will still be available, but the game will also now be shown on ESPN.
Get the latest Minnesota sports reaction by following the Bring Me The Sports team on YouTube
The seventh-place Timberwolves and third-place Rockets are only 4.5 games apart in the Western Conference standings, as they continue to battle for playoff seeding. Houston is one of the surprise teams of the season and led by young duo Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, they've become one of the most fun teams to watch in the NBA.
Minnesota and Houston have split their two earlier matchups this season and after Thursday night's game, their final tilt of the season will be on national TV. ESPN's Friday night slate on Feb. 21 will include a Knicks-Cavaliers matchup bet the Wolves and Rockets.