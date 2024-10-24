Timberwolves sell 11,000 season tickets for first time since 1990
There’s plenty of excitement in the Twin Cities for this Timberwolves season.
And the ticket sales are showing it.
The Timberwolves announced on Thursday they’ve already sold 11,000 season tickets ahead of Saturday’s home opener, the first time they’ve as many since their inaugural season in 1990.
The Timberwolves also added the most season tickets in the NBA for the 2024-25 season.
“Our fast-growing fan base has made Target Center the best home-court advantage in the NBA,” Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson said in a statement. “As we build upon the incredible atmosphere our fans have created, we will continue to prioritize and invest in their experience.”
Among changes at Target Center this season include an expanded Lexus Courtside Club, a new 500-person premium space called the Backcourt Club, new food and beverage options on the 200-level and 10 new menu items.
The Timberwolves have their home opener on Saturday when they host the Toronto Raptors for a 7 p.m. tipoff.