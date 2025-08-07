Timberwolves set to face rival in San Diego to open preseason slate
The Timberwolves are set to open their 2025 preseason schedule against the Nuggets on October 4. The game will be played at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, and things are set to tip off a 9 p.m. CT.
Recent postseason meetings have sparked a growing rivalry between Denver and Minnesota in the Western Conference. The Wolves have gotten the best of the Nuggets in recent memory with a victory in the 2024 conference semi-finals.
San Diego hasn't had an NBA team since the Clippers moved in 1984, but Pachanga Arena was where they played their home games. The San Diego Rockets and Golden State Warriors also played some of their home games at the arena in the late 60s and early 70s, respectively.
As the more Western team, Denver will be hosting this matchup. It's only a preseason game, but there should be plenty of storylines between two of the best teams in the Western Conference heading into the 2025-26 season.
Training camps for all NBA teams are set to open on September 24. Opening night of the regular season will be on October 21.