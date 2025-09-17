Timberwolves sign G-League guard Nojel Eastern ahead of training camp
The Timberwolves announced they signed G-League guard Nojel Eastern on Wednesday. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it's likely a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 contract ahead of the team's training camp next month.
Listed at 6-foot-5, 246 pounds, Eastern has played in the G-League for the Iowa Wolves in each of the last two seasons. He most recently averaged 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game during the 2024-25 season. He averaged 31.4 minutes in 26 total games.
Eastern broke onto the scene at Purdue for three seasons as a rotational player, where he averaged 5.1 points per game. His college career abruptly ended after he transferred to Michigan before the 2020-21 season, and he never played a game for the Wolverines.
At 26 years old, he's now found his rhythm as a professional, and he will have the opportunity to compete for a guaranteed roster spot next month at the Timberwolves' training camp.