Timberwolves sign G-League guard Nojel Eastern ahead of training camp

Eastern has spent the last two seasons with the Iowa Wolves.

Tony Liebert

Iowa Wolves basketball guard Nojel Eastern attends Media Day with the 2023-24 Wolves at their basketball practice facility in Des Moines on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.
Iowa Wolves basketball guard Nojel Eastern attends Media Day with the 2023-24 Wolves at their basketball practice facility in Des Moines on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. / Lee Navin/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Timberwolves announced they signed G-League guard Nojel Eastern on Wednesday. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it's likely a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 contract ahead of the team's training camp next month.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 246 pounds, Eastern has played in the G-League for the Iowa Wolves in each of the last two seasons. He most recently averaged 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game during the 2024-25 season. He averaged 31.4 minutes in 26 total games.

Eastern broke onto the scene at Purdue for three seasons as a rotational player, where he averaged 5.1 points per game. His college career abruptly ended after he transferred to Michigan before the 2020-21 season, and he never played a game for the Wolverines.

At 26 years old, he's now found his rhythm as a professional, and he will have the opportunity to compete for a guaranteed roster spot next month at the Timberwolves' training camp.

