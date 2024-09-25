Timberwolves sign quartet of players ahead of season
The Timberwolves signed a quartet of players on Wednesday — guards Trevor Keels and Skylar Mays and forwards Jaedon LeDee and Eugene Omoruyi — as the season inches closer and closer.
Keels spent last season with the Timberwolves’ G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, and played in 39 games, averaging 14.1 points, 3.6 assists and three rebounds per game. He was drafted in the second round of the 2022 draft by the New York Knicks and played three games with them that year.
LeDee, meanwhile, played with the Timberwolves’ Summer League team this summer and averaged 2.6 points and two rebounds in five games. He’s coming off a college season in which he was named the Mountain West Player of the Year at San Diego State.
Mays and Omoruyi both have previous NBA experience. Mays spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers and had previous stops with the Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks. In 105 career games, Mays has averaged 4.3 points, 1.7 assists and 1.2 rebounds per game.
Omoruyi, meanwhile, spent last season with the Washington Wizards, with previous stops with the Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons. In 87 career NBA games, Omoruyi has averages of 5.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.