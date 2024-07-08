Timberwolves sign rookies Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr.
The Timberwolves have officially signed rookie guards Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr., the team announced on Monday. Terms of the agreements were not released by the Wolves.
The Wolves made a draft-night trade with the San Antonio Spurs to acquire Dillingham, who was the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s NBA draft out of Kentucky. Dillingham averaged 15.2 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 48% from the field in his lone season with the Wildcats, during which he earned the Southeastern Conference Sixth Man of the Year Award.
The Timberwolves were also able to acquire Dillingham without parting with their own first-round pick, which they used to select Shannon No. 27 overall out of Illinois.
Shannon, an AP All-America Third Team selection, was the nation’s third-leading scorer at 23.0 points per game while helping the Illini to their first Elite Eight since 2005. He also averaged 4.0 boards and 2.3 assists per game and also shot 48% from the field.
Now both players are officially under contract, and both will be looking to make an immediate impact when they take the court for the Timberwolves this upcoming season. Fans will be able to see Dillingham and Shannon play for the Wolves during the NBA Summer League, starting Friday at 4 p.m. against the New Orleans Pelicans.