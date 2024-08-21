Timberwolves single-game tickets go on sale August 22
We're just two months from the Minnesota Timberwolves opening the 2024-25 regular season Oct. 22 against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, and the home opener will come four days later on Oct. 26 against the Toronto Raptors.
Technically, Thursday will mark exactly two months from the season opener and with that the Timberwolves will begin selling single-game tickets at 12 p.m. CT Thursday. Fan will be able to buy tickets online right here, or by calling 612-673-1234.
Minnesota sold out 41 home games last season en route to reaching the Western Conference finals for the second time in franchise history. With the core of the roster returning — Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker — Minnesota is once again expected to be one of the best teams in the league.
Fans who don't want to wait for single-game tickets to go on sale can buy full, half or quarter season memberships here or by calling the same number as previously mentioned.