Timberwolves ticket prices for Game 1 already near $400
The Timberwolves announced tickets for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals are expected to officially go on sale at 12 p.m. CT Monday.
As of 8 a.m. Monday, secondary market Stubhub has tickets for as low as $349 (before fees), while SeatGeek is around $364 and VividSeats is near $362.
There has been no confirmation of what price the team will list tickets for on the official site. It is Minnesota's first appearance in the Western Conference Finals since 2004, so demand will be high.
Opening-round tickets were around $75 to get in the door, while the second round was around $100-$130 between games. A price point of around $350 is unprecedented for basketball played at the Target Center, but so is the level of success the 2023-24 Timberwolves are experiencing.
Game 1 against Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks will tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT Wednesday at Target Center and it will be televised on TNT.