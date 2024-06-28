All Timberwolves

Timberwolves to begin Summer League play on July 12

We're two weeks away from the start of Summer League.

Tony Liebert

Jul 16, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Josh Minott (7) during an NBA Summer League game against the Charlotte Hornets at Cox Pavillion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 16, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Josh Minott (7) during an NBA Summer League game against the Charlotte Hornets at Cox Pavillion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Following the completion of the NBA draft on Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their schedule for the 2024 NBA Summer League.

Schedule:

  • Fri. 7/12 vs. New Orleans at 4 pm CT on ESPN2
  • Sun. 7/14 vs. Indiana at 4:30 pm CT on NBATV
  • Tue. 7/16 vs. Philadelphia at 7 pm CT on ESPN2
  • Thu. 7/18 vs. Houston at 10 pm CT on ESPN

Each team competing in the Las Vegas Summer League is guaranteed four games, followed by a playoff tournament July 20-22.

Minnesota's official roster has not yet been announced, but Jaylen Clark, Leonard Miller, Josh Minott, Daishen Nix, Rob Dillingham, Jesse Edwards and Terrence Shannon Jr. are expected to lead a group of fun, young players.

