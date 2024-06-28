Timberwolves to begin Summer League play on July 12
We're two weeks away from the start of Summer League.
In this story:
Following the completion of the NBA draft on Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their schedule for the 2024 NBA Summer League.
Schedule:
- Fri. 7/12 vs. New Orleans at 4 pm CT on ESPN2
- Sun. 7/14 vs. Indiana at 4:30 pm CT on NBATV
- Tue. 7/16 vs. Philadelphia at 7 pm CT on ESPN2
- Thu. 7/18 vs. Houston at 10 pm CT on ESPN
Each team competing in the Las Vegas Summer League is guaranteed four games, followed by a playoff tournament July 20-22.
Minnesota's official roster has not yet been announced, but Jaylen Clark, Leonard Miller, Josh Minott, Daishen Nix, Rob Dillingham, Jesse Edwards and Terrence Shannon Jr. are expected to lead a group of fun, young players.
Published