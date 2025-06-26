Timberwolves trade back five spots, pick up two future second-rounders
The Timberwolves are trading the first pick in tonight's second round, No. 31 overall, to the Phoenix Suns for the No. 36 pick and two future second-round selections, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
Charania reported earlier that the Wolves were auctioning off the 31st pick to teams around the league. Ultimately, they'll wind up moving back just five spots and picking up a pair of future second-rounders in the process.
According to Jon Krawczynski, the second-round picks are in 2026 and 2032.
Charania's reporting indicates the Suns will be taking St. Joseph's forward Rasheer Fleming at 31. Clearly the Wolves didn't love Fleming, as they've chosen to trade back instead of taking him.
Minnesota should still get a quality prospect at No. 36, assuming they make that pick and don't pull off another trade (which is certainly possible). Fleming won't be there, but these are some of the players who could be available:
- Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford
- Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas
- Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke
- Noah Penda, F, France
- Kam Jones, G, Marquette
- Kobe Brea, G, Kentucky
- Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton
- Javon Small, G, West Virginia
- Ryan Nembhard, G, Gonzaga
- Hunter Sallis, G, Wake Forest
- John Tonje, G/F, Wisconsin
- Jamir Watkins, G, Florida State
The second round kicks off at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.