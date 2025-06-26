All Timberwolves

Timberwolves trade back five spots, pick up two future second-rounders

The Wolves still have a pick tonight, but they moved back a bit and added some future capital.

Will Ragatz

Nov 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A detailed view of the NBA Cup basketball during the first quarter of the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the LA Clippers at Target Center.
Nov 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A detailed view of the NBA Cup basketball during the first quarter of the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the LA Clippers at Target Center. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Timberwolves are trading the first pick in tonight's second round, No. 31 overall, to the Phoenix Suns for the No. 36 pick and two future second-round selections, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Charania reported earlier that the Wolves were auctioning off the 31st pick to teams around the league. Ultimately, they'll wind up moving back just five spots and picking up a pair of future second-rounders in the process.

According to Jon Krawczynski, the second-round picks are in 2026 and 2032.

Charania's reporting indicates the Suns will be taking St. Joseph's forward Rasheer Fleming at 31. Clearly the Wolves didn't love Fleming, as they've chosen to trade back instead of taking him.

Minnesota should still get a quality prospect at No. 36, assuming they make that pick and don't pull off another trade (which is certainly possible). Fleming won't be there, but these are some of the players who could be available:

  • Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford
  • Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas
  • Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke
  • Noah Penda, F, France
  • Kam Jones, G, Marquette
  • Kobe Brea, G, Kentucky
  • Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton
  • Javon Small, G, West Virginia
  • Ryan Nembhard, G, Gonzaga
  • Hunter Sallis, G, Wake Forest
  • John Tonje, G/F, Wisconsin
  • Jamir Watkins, G, Florida State

The second round kicks off at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Read more

feed

Published |Modified
Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News