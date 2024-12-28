Timberwolves waive veteran guard P.J. Dozier
The Minnesota Timberwolves have waived veteran guard P.J. Dozier, the team announced on Saturday. He played in only nine games after signing with the team as a free agent this offseason.
Dozier signed a non-guaranteed one-year, $2.6 million contract his offseason as a free agent, but he appeared in only nine games this season for the Wolves, totaling seven points, five rebounds and five assists. It was clear that he simply did not have a spot in the rotation.
This move now opens up a roster spot raising some questions about what the Timberwolves will do after an up-and-down 16-14 start to the season. They could look to acquire an extra player via trade or they could give a fully guaranteed contract to a two-way player like Daishen Nix.
If the last two years with Tim Connelly as the Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations have taught fans anything, it's that he always has a trick up his sleeve. This could either be a routine move, or the first domino to fall in a potential big midseason deal.