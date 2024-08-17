Timberwolves will travel more than any other NBA team next season
The NBA released the entire 2024-25 schedule and it was exciting for the Timberwolves, as they will be regularly featured on national TV. However, they will also travel more miles than any other team in the league.
According to sports analytics database Positive Residual, Minnesota will travel 49,900 miles this season. The Phoenix Suns are the next closest at 48,900.
The Timberwolves have always been one of the most eastern-based franchises in the NBA's Western Conference, along with the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans. But while those teams play in a division with three nearby Texas teams, the Wolves are at least 800 miles away from every other team in the West.
If anything can be taken away from this, it's that the Wolves should be at the top of the list of teams to join the Eastern Conference if the NBA eventually expands with potential franchises in Las Vegas and Seattle. Their air travel would be cut down significantly if they were in the East with nearby teams like Milwaukee, Chicago, and Indiana.
