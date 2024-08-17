Timberwolves will travel more than any other NBA team next season

NBA 24/25, Most Miles Traveled (via @presidual)



1. MIN 49,900

2. PDX 48,900

3. SAC 47,500

4. GSW 46,100

5. LAC 45,600



26. PHI 37,900

27. CHA 36,000

28. WAS 35,400

29. DET 35,000

30. TOR 34,900