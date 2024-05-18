Time, network set for Game 7 of Wolves-Nuggets series
The stage is set.
The Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets will play Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinal series at 7 p.m. on Sunday night in Denver and the game will be televised on TNT.
The time and network of the game were dependent on the outcome of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinal between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. The Pacers won Friday night to force Game 7 in that series, locking Wolves-Nuggets into the later timeslot.
Had the Knicks won and closed out that series, the Wolves would've played at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.
The Timberwolves crushed the Nuggets 115-70 in Game 6 Thursday night at Target Center in Minneapolis to force Sunday’s Game 7. The Nuggets took a 3-2 series lead despite dropping the first two games of the series in Denver, putting the Wolves on the brink of elimination.
The Timberwolves will look to make their first Western Conference finals since Kevin Garnett led Minnesota to the West finals in 2004. The Wolves lost that series in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers. They won their first playoff series this season— a sweep of the Phoenix Suns in the first round — since they won a pair on their way to the 2004 Western Conference finals.
It’ll be one of the biggest moments in franchise history when the Timberwolves take the court Sunday in Denver. They’ll look to keep their special season alive against the defending champs.