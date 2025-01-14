TNT boots Timberwolves from national TV schedule in favor of Rockets-Grizzlies
Thanks, Utah.
Presumably due to the Jazz being terrible, the NBA on TNT schedule has booted the Jan. 30 game beween the Minnesota Timberwolves and Jazz from the national spotlight and replaced it with a game between the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies.
The Wolves were originally scheduled to play in Utah at 8:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 30, but since the game is no longer being nationally televised the start time has shifted to 8 p.m. CT.
Local carries, including FanDuel Sports Network in Minnesota, will still carry the game.
No biggie, though, because four of Minnesota's next six games will be on national TV.
This Wednesday, the 8:30 p.m. CT start between the Wolves and Warriors will be televised on ESPN.
Then after a back-to-back Friday-Saturday gainst the Knicks and Cavaliers, the Wolves play three straight national TV games against the Grizzlies (1:30 p.m. CT Jan. 20 on TNT), Mavericks (6:30 p.m. CT Jan. 22 on ESPN), and Nuggets (2 p.m. CT Jan. 25 on ABC).