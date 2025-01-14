All Timberwolves

TNT boots Timberwolves from national TV schedule in favor of Rockets-Grizzlies

Despite the flex, four of the next six Wolves games are on national TV.

Joe Nelson

May 19, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of a TNT court broadcast camera before game seven between the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Denver Nuggets in the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
May 19, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of a TNT court broadcast camera before game seven between the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Denver Nuggets in the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Thanks, Utah.

Presumably due to the Jazz being terrible, the NBA on TNT schedule has booted the Jan. 30 game beween the Minnesota Timberwolves and Jazz from the national spotlight and replaced it with a game between the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Wolves were originally scheduled to play in Utah at 8:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 30, but since the game is no longer being nationally televised the start time has shifted to 8 p.m. CT.

Local carries, including FanDuel Sports Network in Minnesota, will still carry the game.

No biggie, though, because four of Minnesota's next six games will be on national TV.

This Wednesday, the 8:30 p.m. CT start between the Wolves and Warriors will be televised on ESPN.

Then after a back-to-back Friday-Saturday gainst the Knicks and Cavaliers, the Wolves play three straight national TV games against the Grizzlies (1:30 p.m. CT Jan. 20 on TNT), Mavericks (6:30 p.m. CT Jan. 22 on ESPN), and Nuggets (2 p.m. CT Jan. 25 on ABC).

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News