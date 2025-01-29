Two Minnesota snowplows could have some Timberwolves flair
If you're a Minnesota Timberwolves fan and you've ever wanted to have a say in naming a local snowplow, you're in luck.
Two Minnesota snowplows could have some Timberwolves flair if they can get the votes. On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation revealed a list of 50 finalists for the 2024-25 "Name a Snowplow" contest. Among them were plays on the names of Wolves players Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards — Rudy GoBrrr and Anthony Sledwards.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is doing its fifth "Name a Snowplow" contest, where the department takes submissions to name some of the state's snowplows. Thirty-two snowplows have been named from previous contests, and this year, eight snowplows — one for each MnDOT district — will be named from the fifth edition of the event.
The top-eight vote-getters from the finalists will become names of Minnesota snowplows. Voting opened on Wednesday and will remain open through Feb. 7. The winners will be announced in February, and you can vote for your favorites here.
Perhaps by this time next year, Rudy GoBrrr and Anthony Sledwards will be plowing highways near you.