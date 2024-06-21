Udonis Haslem believes Timberwolves will reach NBA Finals next season
The Timberwolves were three wins away from reaching their first NBA Finals in franchise history this season. Will next year be the year they finally get over the hump and reach the title series?
Udonis Haslem thinks so.
“If you look at what the Boston Celtics are talking about when they got the championship this year, the pain, the pain of the loss, the pain of the disappointment the last couple years, Minnesota has felt that pain,” Haslem said Thursday on ESPN. “They have felt the pain of the loss, they have felt the pain of the disappointment. If Ant-Man is truly, truly the heir to Michael Jordan, if he truly is that type of guy, that pain will drive him.”
The question for Haslem is whether Karl-Anthony Towns will be the player the Timberwolves need him to be. Haslem didn’t think Towns was that player during the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks as Towns had some shooting struggles, particularly early on during the series. If that changes, Haslem likes the Timberwolves’ chances.
“If KAT is the KAT they need him to be, then I like Minnesota to be in the Finals next year because they will be driven, they will be up at night sleepless because of that pain of losing,” Haslem said.
Time will tell, but the Wolves are certainly getting closer, perhaps closer than they’ve ever been.