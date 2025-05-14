All Timberwolves

Warriors' Draymond Green fined $50K for comment in Game 3 against Wolves

Green yelled the point spread at an official, a comment the NBA called inappropriate as it 'questions the integrity of game officials.'

Nolan O'Hara

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal at Chase Center in San Francisco on May 12, 2025.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal at Chase Center in San Francisco on May 12, 2025. / Cary Edmondson / Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA fined Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green $50,000 for making a comment "that questions the integrity of game officials" in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves during Game 3 of a Western Conference semifinal.

After he fouled out of Game 3, Green yelled the point spread — 5.5 — towards an official, which was the action that warranted the fine. Green's Warriors ultimately lost the game 102-97, and the Wolves took a 2-1 series lead with the win.

Minnesota also won Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead, and the Wolves will have the chance to close out the series at home at Target Center in Minneapolis Wednesday night. Game 5 is scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. CT tipoff.

Recommended articles

feed

Published
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News