Warriors' Draymond Green fined $50K for comment in Game 3 against Wolves
Green yelled the point spread at an official, a comment the NBA called inappropriate as it 'questions the integrity of game officials.'
The NBA fined Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green $50,000 for making a comment "that questions the integrity of game officials" in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves during Game 3 of a Western Conference semifinal.
After he fouled out of Game 3, Green yelled the point spread — 5.5 — towards an official, which was the action that warranted the fine. Green's Warriors ultimately lost the game 102-97, and the Wolves took a 2-1 series lead with the win.
Minnesota also won Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead, and the Wolves will have the chance to close out the series at home at Target Center in Minneapolis Wednesday night. Game 5 is scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. CT tipoff.
