Watch: 76ers' Adem Bona latest victim of an Anthony Edwards highlight-reel dunk
Edwards threw down a monster slam over Bona during the first quarter of Saturday night's game.
Anthony Edwards drove down the left baseline, beat Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele off the dribble and ascended to the rim. The Minnesota Timberwolves star then threw down a highlight-reel slam over the 76ers' Adem Bona.
At a certain point, you'd think guys would learn not to try and meet Edwards once he takes off. Just ask John Collins.
When Edwards attacks the rim, good things tend to happen for the Timberwolves. Saturday was just another example.
The game was still in progress at the time of publication.
