Watch: Anthony Edwards chirps Lakers fans, defends Rudy Gobert
Rudy Gobert has made nearly $300 million in his NBA career, something Anthony Edwards made sure to inform Los Angeles Lakers fans of during Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series Saturday night in Los Angeles.
In a video posted on TikTok, which later surfaced on X, formerly Twitter, Edwards is seen talking back and forth with some Lakers fans while at the scorer's table. "He got 200 million," Edwards said repeatedly, before appearing to be corrected.
"He got 300 million," Edwards then said to the fans.
Despite being a four-time Defensive Player of the Year, Gobert has often been the target of criticism by fans and NBA pundits alike. The Wolves, however, have shown nothing but support for their big man, notably boycotting TNT's Inside the NBA last playoffs over criticism guest panelist Draymond Green leveled at Gobert, which the Wolves felt was personal.
Edwards was reportedly one of the players leading that effort, and continues to show nothing but support for Gobert.