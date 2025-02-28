Watch: Anthony Edwards gets in shoving match with Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt got into a shoving match after the first-quarter buzzer, resulting in technical fouls for both players Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena.
Things seemed to calm pretty quickly for Edwards and Vanderbilt, former teammates on the Timberwolves, but the technical foul was Edwards' league-leading 15th of the season, leaving him just one shy of a one-game suspension. By NBA rules, if a player receives 16 technical fouls in a season, it results in an automatic one-game suspension.
It seems inevitable now Edwards will hit that mark as the Wolves have 22 more regular-season games and a likely a playoff run remaining. A suspension for Edwards, the Wolves' leading scorer at 27.5 points per game, is not what Minnesota needs, particularly as it's already been short-handed for much of the New Year, including Thursday night in Los Angeles.
The game was still in progress at the time of publication.