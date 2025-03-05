Watch: Anthony Edwards hilariously chimes in on Naz Reid's press conference after win over 76ers
Naz Reid played an integral role in the Minnesota Timberwolves' turnaround in their 126-112 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night at Target Center in Minneapolis. Reid scored a team-high 23 points and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers during a run early in the fourth quarter where the Wolves put away the short-handed 76ers once and for all.
Minnesota was generating plenty of good looks during the stretch run, something Reid was asked about during his postgame press conference. Reid was asked what sparked the ball movement and good looks when Anthony Edwards chimed in with, "Deez nuts." Reid chuckled before answering and giving kudos to the collective for making the right plays.
Reid shook himself out of a mini slump Tuesday night, knocking down 9 of his 18 field-goal attemps, including 5 for 10 from 3-point range. Reid also had six rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal in the convincing Wolves victory.
They'll have a chance to do it all over again Wednesday night when they visit the Charlotte Hornets for a 6 p.m. tipoff.