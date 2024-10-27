All Timberwolves

Watch: Anthony Edwards hits 800th career 3, becoming youngest to accomplish feat

Edwards matched Steph Curry as the fifth-faster player to hit 800 career 3-pointers.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on against the Toronto Raptors in the first half at Target Center in Minneapolis on Oct, 26, 2024.
Anthony Edwards hit his 800th career 3-pointer in the first quarter of Saturday night's game against the Toronto Raptors at Target Center in Minneapolis. At 23 years and 82 days old, he's the youngest player to ever accomplish the feat.

Edwards reached his 800th 3 in 305 career games, which ties him with Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry as the fifth fastest to accomplish the feat. That's pretty good company, and Edwards continues to shine in his young career.

The Wolves led the Raptors 56-44 at halftime. The game was still in progress at the time of publication.

