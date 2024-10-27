Watch: Anthony Edwards hits 800th career 3, becoming youngest to accomplish feat
Edwards matched Steph Curry as the fifth-faster player to hit 800 career 3-pointers.
Anthony Edwards hit his 800th career 3-pointer in the first quarter of Saturday night's game against the Toronto Raptors at Target Center in Minneapolis. At 23 years and 82 days old, he's the youngest player to ever accomplish the feat.
Edwards reached his 800th 3 in 305 career games, which ties him with Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry as the fifth fastest to accomplish the feat. That's pretty good company, and Edwards continues to shine in his young career.
The Wolves led the Raptors 56-44 at halftime. The game was still in progress at the time of publication.
