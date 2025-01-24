All Timberwolves

Watch: Anthony Edwards links up with Travis Hunter after win in Dallas

Hunter, the Heisman winner and a projected top NFL draft pick, was in attendance on Wednesday.

Heisman winner Travis Hunter and Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards pose for a picture.
Heisman winner Travis Hunter and Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards pose for a picture. / Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) on X
In this story:

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards linked up with former Colorado Buffaloes two-way sensation and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter after the Wolves' win in Dallas on Wednesday night.

Edwards gave Hunter his AE1 shoes and his signed jersey, both of which he had worn in the game.

"I'm going straight to the court in these!" a smiling Hunter said in a video posted by the Wolves on social media. "I'm playing in this tonight. I'm hooping in these tonight. I don't even wear size 14 (shoes), I'm wearing it though."

Hunter starred at both wide receiver and cornerback for Deion Sanders over the past two seasons. He's a projected top-five pick in April's NFL draft who could go as high as No. 1 overall.

Edwards, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, had 21 points and 7 assists in Minnesota's 115-114 victory over Kyrie Irving and the Mavs.

KAT an All-Star starter; Barkley gives Ant more bulletin board material

Published |Modified
Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News