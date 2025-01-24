Watch: Anthony Edwards links up with Travis Hunter after win in Dallas
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards linked up with former Colorado Buffaloes two-way sensation and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter after the Wolves' win in Dallas on Wednesday night.
Edwards gave Hunter his AE1 shoes and his signed jersey, both of which he had worn in the game.
"I'm going straight to the court in these!" a smiling Hunter said in a video posted by the Wolves on social media. "I'm playing in this tonight. I'm hooping in these tonight. I don't even wear size 14 (shoes), I'm wearing it though."
Hunter starred at both wide receiver and cornerback for Deion Sanders over the past two seasons. He's a projected top-five pick in April's NFL draft who could go as high as No. 1 overall.
Edwards, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, had 21 points and 7 assists in Minnesota's 115-114 victory over Kyrie Irving and the Mavs.