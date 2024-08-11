Watch: Anthony Edwards teased by LeBron James while popping champagne
LeBron James is no stranger to celebrating championships.
Wolves star Anthony Edwards, however, was in new territory celebrating his Olympic gold medal.
Team USA was popping champagne in Paris following their 98-87 victory over France in the gold-medal game on Saturday. Steph Curry, the hero of the game, got the champagne flowing, but behind him, Edwards was slow to open his bottle of champagne. That prompted James to take a jab at him.
"Come on Ant," James said. "We know you haven't been here yet."
Shortly after, Edwards popped open the bottle and the celebration continued.
Edwards came off the bench in the gold-medal game and scored eight points. Curry hit four crucial 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish with a team-high 24 points, while James tallied 14.
It was Team USA's fifth straight gold medal at the Olympics.