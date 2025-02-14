All Timberwolves

Watch: Anthony Edwards throws down highlight-reel slam over Chet Holmgren

Edwards gave the Minneapolis native quite the welcome home present Thursday night.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards celebrates after hitting his 1,000th career 3-pointer during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Target Center in Minneapolis on Feb. 6, 2025. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Chet Holmgren got quite the welcome home present from Anthony Edwards.

During the first quarter of Thursday night's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder, Edwards took flight and put the Minneapolis native on a poster. Holmgren shouldn't have gone up with him.

It was one of Edwards' best dunks of the season.

The game between the Wolves and Thunder was still in progress at the time of publication.

