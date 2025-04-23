All Timberwolves

Watch: Anthony Edwards throws down monster slam over Lakers' Jaxson Hayes

Edwards provided yet another highlight-reel dunk in Game 2 Tuesday night.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards dribbles the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic during the first quarter of Game 2 of their first-round playoff series at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on April 22, 2025.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards dribbles the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic during the first quarter of Game 2 of their first-round playoff series at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on April 22, 2025. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Anthony Edwards put Jaxson Hayes on a poster.

The star Minnesota Timberwolves guard came flying down the lane and threw down a monster slam over the Los Angeles Lakers center during the third quarter in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round series Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It was a highlight slam and energy the Wolves needed fighting back from a 15-point halftime deficit.

The game was still in progress at the time of publication.

