Watch: Anthony Edwards throws down monster slam over Lakers' Jaxson Hayes
Edwards provided yet another highlight-reel dunk in Game 2 Tuesday night.
Anthony Edwards put Jaxson Hayes on a poster.
The star Minnesota Timberwolves guard came flying down the lane and threw down a monster slam over the Los Angeles Lakers center during the third quarter in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round series Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It was a highlight slam and energy the Wolves needed fighting back from a 15-point halftime deficit.
The game was still in progress at the time of publication.
