Watch: Anthony Edwards throws down poster slam over Magic's Anthony Black
Edwards took flight in Orlando Tuesday night.
In this story:
Anthony Edwards took flight during the third quarter of Thursday night's game against the Orlando Magic.
Edwards took off in the paint and threw down a poster slam over the Magic's Anthony Black. Edwards also drew a foul on Black during the throwdown and hit the ensuing free throw to give the Wolves a 68-58 lead. Take a look at it here:
The game was still in progress at the time of publication.
Published