Watch: Anthony Edwards throws down poster slam over Magic's Anthony Black

Edwards took flight in Orlando Tuesday night.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards goes up for a dunk against New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi, but it bounced off the rim during the second half at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Jan. 7, 2025.
Anthony Edwards took flight during the third quarter of Thursday night's game against the Orlando Magic.

Edwards took off in the paint and threw down a poster slam over the Magic's Anthony Black. Edwards also drew a foul on Black during the throwdown and hit the ensuing free throw to give the Wolves a 68-58 lead. Take a look at it here:

The game was still in progress at the time of publication.

