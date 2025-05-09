All Timberwolves

Watch: Draymond Green receives tech for elbowing Naz Reid, yells at ref

Green has been issued five technical fouls this postseason, two away from a suspension.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards controls the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in the first quarter during Game 1 of a Western Conference semifinal at Target Center in Minneapolis on May 6, 2025.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards controls the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in the first quarter during Game 1 of a Western Conference semifinal at Target Center in Minneapolis on May 6, 2025. / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green received his fifth technical foul of the playoffs after swinging an elbow into Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid during the second quarter of Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series Thursday night at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Green, frankly, was lucky it wasn't a flagrant foul, and even luckier that he avoided getting ejected from the game. After it was confirmed a technical foul upon review, Green started yelling at the officials and needed Steph Curry, who's out with a hamstring strain, to help corral him back to the bench before he further escalated. Steve Kerr subbed him off, and Green received a raucous chorus of boos from a lively Target Center crowd.

The technical foul is Green's fifth of the playoffs. If he receives two more, he'll be issued a one-game suspension.

The game was still in progress at the time of publication

