Watch: Fans go crazy after Nuggets miss free throws for free chicken sandwich
How sweet is winning Game 6 to force a Game 7 in the NBA playoffs? It's sweet, but not as satisfying as watching the opponent miss two free throws to win fans a free chicken sandwich.
With Minnesota pounded the Nuggets 110-63 with 5:26 left in the game, Denver's Julian Strawther went to the free-throw line with a chance to get the Nuggets back within 45 points. He missed the first free throw and the drama built. When the second free throw rimmed out, the sold-out crowd inside Target Center erupted because two missed free throws means chicken sandwiches.
The only way to describe the roar in the arena is to compare it to the roar inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis when Tom Brady's Hail Mary fell incomplete as the clock struck zero to give the Eagles the win the Super Bowl in February 2018. See for yourself...
The chicken sandwiches are part of the Timberwolves' "Bricken for Chicken" promotion. Any time an opposing player misses two straight free throws in the second half of a game at Target Center, evertyhign with the Timberwolves app gets a free chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A.