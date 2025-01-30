Watch: Jaden McDaniels pokes Suns' Devin Booker, gets ejected
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels was ejected with 20 seconds remaining in Wednesday night's game against the Phoenix Suns after poking Suns guard Devin Booker in the face at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.
McDaniels and Booker were sharing some words throughout the game. During a sequence in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, McDaniels poked Booker in the face, and both players were hit with technical fouls. McDaniels, however, was also ejected because of the contact with Booker's face. The Wolves, though, already secured their 121-113 win.
If that wasn't weird enough, it wasn't even the first ejection of the game. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was ejected during the third quarter after picking up his second technical foul of the game. Finch was furious as he exited, but his fiery outburst appeared to spark the Wolves, who shortly after took their largest lead of the game and put away the Suns.