Watch: Jaden McDaniels throws down highlight slam over Pelicans' Yves Missi

The Wolves forward put Missi on a poster Friday night.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels prepares to play the Orlando Magic at Target Center in Minneapolis on March 14, 2025.
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels delivered quite the highlight during the third quarter of Friday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Target Center in Minneapolis, throwing down a massive slam over Yves Missi.

The highlight-reel slam from McDaniels came during a big third quarter from the Wolves in which they outscored the Pelicans 35-24. The Wolves led 97-72 entering the fourth quarter. The game was in progress at the time of publication.

